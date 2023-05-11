UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Region of Crete
Heraklion Regional Unit
Cottages
Seaview Cottages for Sale in Heraklion Regional Unit, Greece
District of Heraklion
101
Heraklion
101
Limenas Chersonisou
13
Gazi
11
Malia
7
Archanes
4
Cottage
43 properties total found
1 room Cottage
Hersonissos, Greece
1
1
€ 280,000
Suggested for sale is an under-construction, key-ready detached house in Old Chersonissos, C…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Piskopiano, Greece
3
1
2
€ 349,000
For sale 2-storey house of 115 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room,…
1 room Cottage
Piskopiano, Greece
1
2
€ 99,000
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the sea, the m…
3 room cottage
Gouves, Greece
4
2
2
€ 255,000
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
Cottage 4 rooms
Hersonissos, Greece
4
1
€ 400,000
For sale 0-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Paliokastro, Greece
6
2
2
€ 520,000
Suggested for sale a detached stone made house with unlimited sea views, a few minutes from …
1 room Cottage
Hersonissos, Greece
1
1
€ 99,000
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city, the …
1 room Cottage
Analipsi, Greece
1
2
€ 440,000
We offer for sale, a house of 370 sq.m, which consists of 6 separate apartments.The house is…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Hersonissos, Greece
5
3
3
€ 550,000
For sale 2-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Crete. The first floor consists of one bedroom, …
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
3
1
1
€ 430,000
For sale 1-storey house of 61 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living r…
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Amoudara, Greece
11
5
1
€ 850,000
For sale 4-storey house of 500 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
1 room Cottage
District of Heraklion, Greece
1
1
€ 140,000
For sale a house of 180sq.m located on the island of Crete. The property is situated on a pl…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Analipsi, Greece
5
2
1
€ 300,000
For sale 1-storey house of 145 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, living …
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Gazi, Greece
8
3
1
€ 680,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 2 storeroom…
1 room Cottage
Karteros, Greece
1
1
€ 740,000
For sale detached house with a total area of 750 sq.m in the resort suburb of Heraklion. T…
1 room Cottage
Kato Gouves, Greece
1
1
€ 711,000
For sale 2 maisonettes in a seaside complex, fully furnished and equipped with electrical ap…
3 room cottage
Malia, Greece
4
2
1
€ 380,000
For sale 2-storey house of 340 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one storeroo…
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Stalida, Greece
10
3
1
€ 650,000
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 4 bedrooms,…
3 room cottage
Keramoutsi, Greece
5
1
1
€ 750,000
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one storeroo…
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Achlada, Greece
10
3
1
€ 350,000
For sale 3-storey apartment building of 220 sq.meters in Heraklion, Crete. 7 bedrooms in tot…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kato Kalesa, Greece
6
2
1
€ 700,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one bedroom…
3 room cottage
Patsides, Greece
5
2
1
€ 270,000
For sale 3-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one storero…
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Gournes, Greece
9
2
1
€ 320,000
For sale 2-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Agia Pelagia, Greece
9
3
1
€ 800,000
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
1 room Cottage
Kato Gouves, Greece
1
1
€ 215,000
Seaside detached house for sale in Gouves.The house is fully equipped with a recent renovati…
1 room Cottage
Fournofarago, Greece
2
1
2
€ 220,000
For sale 2-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room, …
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Agios Vlasios, Greece
4
2
1
€ 350,000
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Skotino, Greece
8
3
1
€ 365,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consi…
1 room Cottage
Kato Gouves, Greece
2
1
1
€ 290,000
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 76 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of one…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Hersonissos, Greece
6
2
1
€ 430,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
