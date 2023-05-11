UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Region of Crete
Heraklion Regional Unit
Cottages
Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Heraklion Regional Unit, Greece
74 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
1 room Cottage
Piskopiano, Greece
1
2
€ 99,000
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the sea, the m…
Cottage 4 rooms
Vasilies, Greece
4
1
€ 370,000
For sale two-storey house in Silamos, Crete. The property consists of a kitchen with dining …
3 room cottage
Gouves, Greece
4
2
2
€ 255,000
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
Cottage 4 rooms
Agies Paraskies, Greece
4
1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 1-storey house of 375 sq.meters in Crete. A magnificent view of the city, the mount…
1 room Cottage
Aitania, Greece
1
1
€ 411,000
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city, the m…
1 room Cottage
Aitania, Greece
1
1
€ 200,000
For sale 1-storey house of 45 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the mountain opens up from the w…
Cottage 2 rooms
Sampas, Greece
2
1
€ 260,000
For sale 1-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the mountain, the forest opens …
3 room cottage
Choudhetsi, Greece
4
1
2
€ 150,000
Suggested for Sale 224sqm house in Heraklion of Crete.The house consist of 114sqm basement a…
3 room cottage
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
3
1
€ 250,000
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city, the …
Cottage 4 rooms
Hersonissos, Greece
4
1
€ 400,000
For sale 0-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
Cottage 2 rooms
Keramoutsi, Greece
2
1
€ 120,000
For sale 1-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
Cottage 2 rooms
Hersonissos, Greece
2
1
€ 178,000
For sale old house 173 sq.m. in Agriana, Hersonisos next to the highway. The property is bui…
1 room Cottage
Kato Gouves, Greece
2
1
1
€ 90,000
For sale 1-storey house of 50 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of one bedroom, living …
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Paliokastro, Greece
6
2
2
€ 520,000
Suggested for sale a detached stone made house with unlimited sea views, a few minutes from …
1 room Cottage
Hersonissos, Greece
1
1
€ 99,000
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city, the …
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Bizzariano, Greece
3
1
2
€ 70,000
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consist…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Hersonissos, Greece
5
3
3
€ 550,000
For sale 2-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Crete. The first floor consists of one bedroom, …
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Amoudara, Greece
11
5
1
€ 850,000
For sale 4-storey house of 500 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Analipsi, Greece
5
2
1
€ 300,000
For sale 1-storey house of 145 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, living …
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Gazi, Greece
8
3
1
€ 680,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 2 storeroom…
3 room cottage
Malia, Greece
4
2
1
€ 380,000
For sale 2-storey house of 340 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one storeroo…
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Stalida, Greece
10
3
1
€ 650,000
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 4 bedrooms,…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Mochos, Greece
6
2
1
€ 475,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Mochos, Greece
3
2
1
€ 375,000
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room,…
3 room cottage
Keramoutsi, Greece
5
1
1
€ 750,000
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one storeroo…
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Achlada, Greece
10
3
1
€ 350,000
For sale 3-storey apartment building of 220 sq.meters in Heraklion, Crete. 7 bedrooms in tot…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kato Kalesa, Greece
6
2
1
€ 700,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one bedroom…
3 room cottage
Vasilies, Greece
5
3
1
€ 450,000
For sale 3-storey house of 235 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of . The groun…
3 room cottage
Patsides, Greece
5
2
1
€ 270,000
For sale 3-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one storero…
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Gournes, Greece
9
2
1
€ 320,000
For sale 2-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
