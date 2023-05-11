Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Heraklion Regional Unit, Greece

26 properties total found
2 room apartment in Marathos, Greece
2 room apartment
Marathos, Greece
Rooms 2
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale apartment of 125 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat h…
1 room apartment in Mirtia, Greece
1 room apartment
Mirtia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale apartment of 78 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat ha…
1 room apartment in Gazi, Greece
1 room apartment
Gazi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat ha…
2 room apartment in Karteros, Greece
2 room apartment
Karteros, Greece
Rooms 2
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
Suggested for Sale apartment 80sqm in Heraklion of Crete.The apartment is on the ground floo…
1 room apartment in Kato Gouves, Greece
1 room apartment
Kato Gouves, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 155,000
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat h…
4 room apartment in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
4 room apartment
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 4
Floor 3/1
€ 425,000
For sale apartment of 240 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat h…
2 room apartment in Kavrochori, Greece
2 room apartment
Kavrochori, Greece
Rooms 2
Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale apartment of 86 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat ha…
1 room apartment in Kato Gouves, Greece
1 room apartment
Kato Gouves, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 2
€ 175,000
For sale apartment of 133 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat h…
1 room apartment in Kato Gouves, Greece
1 room apartment
Kato Gouves, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 2
€ 350,000
For sale apartment of 262 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat h…
1 room apartment in District of Heraklion, Greece
1 room apartment
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 419,000
Suggested for sale a luxury 5th floor apartment in the city of Heraklion. The apartment is 9…
4 room apartment in Kounavi, Greece
4 room apartment
Kounavi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 172,000
Two independent apartments in the Prefecture of Heraklion are proposed for sale. In total bo…
1 room apartment in Kastelli, Greece
1 room apartment
Kastelli, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 3
€ 100,000
Suggested for sale two independent apartments in Kastelli Pediados.They are located in a ver…
1 room apartment in Kato Gouves, Greece
1 room apartment
Kato Gouves, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
Suggested for sale an apartment of 50sqm with an additional building possibility of 150sqm i…
1 room apartment in Analipsi, Greece
1 room apartment
Analipsi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 185,000
Suggested for sale maisonette of 87 sq.meters within a residential complex with communal poo…
2 room apartment in District of Heraklion, Greece
2 room apartment
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor. …
3 room apartment in Amoudara, Greece
3 room apartment
Amoudara, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 240,000
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
3 room apartment in District of Heraklion, Greece
3 room apartment
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/1
€ 290,000
For sale apartment of 117 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. co…
2 room apartment in Hersonissos, Greece
2 room apartment
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 1/1
€ 220,000
For sale apartment of 112 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
3 room apartment in Hersonissos, Greece
3 room apartment
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 278,300
It is proposed for sale a stone built apartment of 67sqm in Crete.The apartment is located i…
3 room apartment in District of Heraklion, Greece
3 room apartment
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/1
€ 390,000
For sale under construction apartment of 90 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on…
3 room apartment in District of Heraklion, Greece
3 room apartment
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/1
€ 420,000
For sale under constructionold construction apartment of 98 sq.meters in Crete. The apartmen…
3 room apartment in Rogdia, Greece
3 room apartment
Rogdia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/1
€ 269,000
Suggested for sale an independent elevated ground floor apartment of 160sqm near the city of…
2 room apartment in Kato Gouves, Greece
2 room apartment
Kato Gouves, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 215,000
For sale apartment of 84 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. con…
2 room apartment in Malia, Greece
2 room apartment
Malia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 135,000
For sale two apartments of 45 sq.m. each, in Malia, Crete. The apartment on the ground floor…
1 room apartment in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
1 room apartment
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
€ 165,000
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. con…
4 room apartment in Potamies, Greece
4 room apartment
Potamies, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
Two independent apartments are suggested for sale in Chersonissos. Both apartments are 165m2…

