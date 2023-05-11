UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Region of Crete
Heraklion Regional Unit
Apartments for sale
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Heraklion Regional Unit, Greece
26 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
2 room apartment
Marathos, Greece
2
1
€ 130,000
For sale apartment of 125 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat h…
1 room apartment
Mirtia, Greece
1
1
€ 55,000
For sale apartment of 78 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat ha…
1 room apartment
Gazi, Greece
1
1
€ 120,000
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat ha…
2 room apartment
Karteros, Greece
2
1
€ 270,000
Suggested for Sale apartment 80sqm in Heraklion of Crete.The apartment is on the ground floo…
1 room apartment
Kato Gouves, Greece
1
1
€ 155,000
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat h…
4 room apartment
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
4
3/1
€ 425,000
For sale apartment of 240 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat h…
2 room apartment
Kavrochori, Greece
2
1
€ 110,000
For sale apartment of 86 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat ha…
1 room apartment
Kato Gouves, Greece
1
2
€ 175,000
For sale apartment of 133 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat h…
1 room apartment
Kato Gouves, Greece
1
2
€ 350,000
For sale apartment of 262 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat h…
1 room apartment
District of Heraklion, Greece
1
1
€ 419,000
Suggested for sale a luxury 5th floor apartment in the city of Heraklion. The apartment is 9…
4 room apartment
Kounavi, Greece
6
2
2
€ 172,000
Two independent apartments in the Prefecture of Heraklion are proposed for sale. In total bo…
1 room apartment
Kastelli, Greece
1
3
€ 100,000
Suggested for sale two independent apartments in Kastelli Pediados.They are located in a ver…
1 room apartment
Kato Gouves, Greece
1
1
€ 150,000
Suggested for sale an apartment of 50sqm with an additional building possibility of 150sqm i…
1 room apartment
Analipsi, Greece
1
1
€ 185,000
Suggested for sale maisonette of 87 sq.meters within a residential complex with communal poo…
2 room apartment
District of Heraklion, Greece
3
1
1
€ 160,000
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor. …
3 room apartment
Amoudara, Greece
4
1
1/1
€ 240,000
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
3 room apartment
District of Heraklion, Greece
4
1
4/1
€ 290,000
For sale apartment of 117 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. co…
2 room apartment
Hersonissos, Greece
3
3
1/1
€ 220,000
For sale apartment of 112 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
3 room apartment
Hersonissos, Greece
3
1
€ 278,300
It is proposed for sale a stone built apartment of 67sqm in Crete.The apartment is located i…
3 room apartment
District of Heraklion, Greece
4
1
3/1
€ 390,000
For sale under construction apartment of 90 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on…
3 room apartment
District of Heraklion, Greece
4
1
3/1
€ 420,000
For sale under constructionold construction apartment of 98 sq.meters in Crete. The apartmen…
3 room apartment
Rogdia, Greece
4
2
1/1
€ 269,000
Suggested for sale an independent elevated ground floor apartment of 160sqm near the city of…
2 room apartment
Kato Gouves, Greece
3
1
1/1
€ 215,000
For sale apartment of 84 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. con…
2 room apartment
Malia, Greece
4
2
1
€ 135,000
For sale two apartments of 45 sq.m. each, in Malia, Crete. The apartment on the ground floor…
1 room apartment
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
2
1
2/1
€ 165,000
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. con…
4 room apartment
Potamies, Greece
6
2
1
€ 110,000
Two independent apartments are suggested for sale in Chersonissos. Both apartments are 165m2…
