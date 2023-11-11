Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Georgioupoli
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Georgioupoli, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Likotinerea, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Likotinerea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 90 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consis…
€330,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir