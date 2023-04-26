Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Chania Regional Unit
  5. Georgioupoli
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Georgioupoli, Greece

House in Georgioupoli, Greece
House
Georgioupoli, Greece
€ 138,000
This fantastic apartment for sale in Chania, Crete, is located in the small and peaceful vil…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Georgioupoli, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Georgioupoli, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
For sale maisonette of 87 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor …
4 room house in Maza, Greece
4 room house
Maza, Greece
3 bath
€ 610,000
A fantastic villa for sale in Chania, Apokoronas, located right at the outskirts of the vill…
3 room house in Maza, Greece
3 room house
Maza, Greece
2 bath
€ 455,000
An amazing stone-built villa for sale in Maza, Apokoronas, that can be characterized as the …
House in Likotinerea, Greece
House
Likotinerea, Greece
1 bath
€ 150,000
This amazing stone built house for sale in Apokoronas, is located in the village of Kalamits…
3 room cottage in Georgioupoli, Greece
3 room cottage
Georgioupoli, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living …
