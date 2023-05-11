Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Heraklion Regional Unit
  5. District of Heraklion
  6. Gazi
  7. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Gazi, Greece

Apartment To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
1 room apartment in Gazi, Greece
1 room apartment
Gazi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
2 room apartment in Kavrochori, Greece
2 room apartment
Kavrochori, Greece
Rooms 2
Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
3 room apartment in Amoudara, Greece
3 room apartment
Amoudara, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 240,000
1 room apartment in Amoudara, Greece
1 room apartment
Amoudara, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir