  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Chania Regional Unit
  5. Gavdos Municipality

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Gavdos Municipality, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartment in Nea Efesos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Efesos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 88,440
For sale Apartment of 76 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Lakkia, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Lakkia, Greece
11 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 649,285
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
House in Greece, Greece
House
Greece, Greece
200 m²
€ 350,000
6 room house in Municipality of Athens, Greece
6 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
7 Number of rooms 320 m²
€ 1,450,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.m in Attica. The basement consists of one bedroom, one kit…
3 room house in Region of Crete, Greece
3 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
3 Number of rooms 84 m² Number of floors 1
€ 305,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 84 sq.m on the island of Crete. Tynhouse is located on 0 …
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Megara, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Megara, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 68,864
The house is located in the region of Megara
3 room house in Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
3 room house
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
130 m²
€ 450,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 130 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The first floor c…
3 room apartment in Pefkochori, Greece
3 room apartment
Pefkochori, Greece
3 bath 145 m²
€ 400,000
Property Code: HPS3668 - Apartment FOR SALE in Pallini Agia Paraskevi for €400.000 . This 14…
3 room house in Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
3 room house
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
4 Number of rooms 120 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 325,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 120 square meters on the Kassandra Peninsula, Halkidiki r…
4 room house in Greece, Greece
4 room house
Greece, Greece
340 m²
€ 650,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 340 sq.m in Epira. The first floor consists of 2 b…
5 room apartment in Pisia, Greece
5 room apartment
Pisia, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 442,694
For sale Apartment of 220 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor.…
2 room apartment in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 bath 70 m²
€ 108,000
Property Code: HPS3370 - Apartment FOR SALE in Neapoli Center for €108.000 . This 70 sq. m. …

Properties features in Gavdos Municipality, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
