Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Chania Regional Unit
  5. Gavdos Municipality

Residential properties for sale in Gavdos Municipality, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Cottage 4 bedrooms in Hersonissos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Hersonissos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 541,071
For sale 2-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Crete. The first floor consists of one bedroom, …
5 room house in Trilofos, Greece
5 room house
Trilofos, Greece
2 bath 377 m²
€ 410,000
Property Code: HPS3051 - House FOR SALE in Mikra Trilofo for €410.000. This 377 sq. m. House…
Apartment 1 bathroom in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Apartment 1 bathroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bath
€ 62,000
Property Code: 3-786 - Studio FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Charilaou for €62.000 . This 37 sq. m…
Apartment 1 bathroom in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Apartment 1 bathroom
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 bath
€ 49,000
Property Code: 3-1148 - Studio FOR SALE in Evosmos Nea Politia for €49.000 . This 40 sq. m. …
House in Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
House
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
209 m²
€ 480,000
In an area called Potamosh, a two-story house consisting of three apartments has been put up…
Townhouse 4 rooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4 Number of rooms 150 m² 2 Floor
€ 250,000
For sale a 2-storey maisonette 150 m² in Votsi
Villa 6 room villa in Drosia, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Drosia, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,229,707
For sale 4-storey villa of 420 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
2 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
2 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 93,458
For sale Apartment of 50 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Chloi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Chloi, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 226,266
For sale 3-storey house of 225 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
4 room house in Region of Crete, Greece
4 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms 250 m²
€ 1,050,000
Villa for sale with an area of 250 sq.m on the island of Crete. The windows offer views of t…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Agios Gerasimos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agios Gerasimos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 393,506
For sale 1-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, living…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Athens, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 595,178
For sale 3-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…

Properties features in Gavdos Municipality, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir