Houses for sale in Florina Regional Unit, Greece

5 room house with parking, with mountain view in Western Macedonia, Greece
5 room house with parking, with mountain view
Western Macedonia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 120 m²
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 120 sq.m in northern Greece. The cottage consists …
€350,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Amyntaio, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Amyntaio, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Pella. The maisonette has 2 levels. The first floor …
€110,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in North Greece. The house consists of 5 bedrooms, …
€350,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Drosopigi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Drosopigi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of one b…
€165,000

Properties features in Florina Regional Unit, Greece

