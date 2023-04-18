Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Epirus and Western Macedonia
  4. Western Macedonia
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Florina Regional Unit, Greece

Florina
2
Municipality of Florina
2
Cottage To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in North Greece. The house consists of 5 bedrooms, …
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Drosopigi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Drosopigi, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 165,000
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of one b…

Properties features in Florina Regional Unit, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir