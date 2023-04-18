Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. South Aegean
  5. Municipality of Thira
  6. Fira

Residential properties for sale in Fira, Greece

4 properties total found
4 room housein Fira, Greece
4 room house
Fira, Greece
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 180 m²
€ 800,000
Santorini, Thira: In a unique part of the island Under construction Detached house for sale …
Housein Fira, Greece
House
Fira, Greece
360 m²
€ 1,600,000
Santorini, Thira: In a unique spot of the island, 2 Detached Houses, under construction, of …
Villa 5 room villain Fira, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Fira, Greece
320 m²
€ 2,000,000
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Fira, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Fira, Greece
4 bath 450 m²
€ 1,500,000
Realting.com
Go