Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis
  6. Filyro

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Filyro, Greece

1 property total found
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Filyro, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Filyro, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale maisonette of 400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 4 le…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir