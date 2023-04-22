Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Filyro, Greece

Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Filyro, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Filyro, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
For sale maisonette of 172 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Filyro, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Filyro, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 135,000
For sale maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The first…
Villa 6 room villa in Filyro, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Filyro, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of 3 be…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Filyro, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Filyro, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale maisonette of 400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 4 le…
