  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis
  6. Filyro
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Filyro, Greece

12 properties total found
3 room house in Filyro, Greece
3 room house
Filyro, Greece
3 Number of rooms 242 m² -1 Floor
€ 360,000
Filiro SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 242 m2, Excellen…
3 room house in Filyro, Greece
3 room house
Filyro, Greece
1 bath 242 m²
€ 360,000
Property Code: HPS3733 - House FOR SALE in Chortiatis Filiro for €360.000 . This 242 sq. m. …
6 room house in Filyro, Greece
6 room house
Filyro, Greece
6 Number of rooms 445 m² -1 Floor
€ 1,180,000
Center SALE House 6 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 3 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 445 m2, 2 Levels…
6 room house in Filyro, Greece
6 room house
Filyro, Greece
2 bath 445 m²
€ 1,180,000
Property Code: HPS2747 - House FOR SALE in Chortiatis Center for €1.180.000. This 445 sq. m.…
Villa 9 room villa in Filyro, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Filyro, Greece
17 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
Price on request
For sale. A villa of 604 sqm in the suburbs of Thessaloniki, with a magnificent views of the…
3 room townhouse in Filyro, Greece
3 room townhouse
Filyro, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Filyro, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Filyro, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
For sale maisonette of 172 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Filyro, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Filyro, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale maisonette of 175 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 4 le…
3 room townhouse in Filyro, Greece
3 room townhouse
Filyro, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Filyro, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Filyro, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 135,000
For sale maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The first…
Villa 6 room villa in Filyro, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Filyro, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of 3 be…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Filyro, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Filyro, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale maisonette of 400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 4 le…
