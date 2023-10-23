Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Filiatra

Residential properties for sale in Filiatra, Greece

1 property total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Filiatra, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Filiatra, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
€190,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir