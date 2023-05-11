Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in Euboea Regional Unit, Greece

Villa Villa in Loukisia, Greece
Villa Villa
Loukisia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 690,000
For sale villa of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . A magnificent view of the sea, the mo…
Villa Villa 7 rooms in Tragana, Greece
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Tragana, Greece
Rooms 7
Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 480 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace. The owners…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Ilia, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Ilia, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 2
€ 2,150,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Villa 5 room villa in demos chalkideon, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
demos chalkideon, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 600 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Villa 5 room villa in Agios Loukas, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Agios Loukas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 525,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Villa 6 room villa in Eretria, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Eretria, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 920,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 446 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Villa 6 room villa in Drosia, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Drosia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 1,250,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 420 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Villa 6 room villa in Theologos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Theologos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 580 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of 3 b…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Magoula, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Magoula, Greece
Rooms 13
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Villa 4 room villa in Ellinika, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Ellinika, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 250 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Villa 5 room villa in demos chalkideon, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
demos chalkideon, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Villa 3 room villa in Avlida Beach, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Avlida Beach, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 335 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Villa 3 room villa in Theologos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Theologos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 190 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of one…
Villa 6 room villa in Theologos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Theologos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
€ 780,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in central Greece. The semi-basement consists of 3 …
Villa Villa in Oropos, Greece
Villa Villa
Oropos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
Offered for sale Villa consisting of 3 housesEach house has 3 levels and consists of 1 livin…
Villa 6 room villa in Panorama, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Panorama, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Number of floors 1
€ 1,650,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 910 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…

