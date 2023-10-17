UAE
Villas for sale in Euboea Regional Unit, Greece
23 properties total found
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view
Magoula, Greece
8
5
570 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 570 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
€1,40M
Recommend
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Loukisia, Greece
1
200 m²
1
For sale villa of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . A magnificent view of the sea, the mo…
€690,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Sykamino, Greece
6
4
280 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€370,000
Recommend
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Ilia, Greece
9
6
600 m²
2
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€2,15M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Loukisia, Greece
8
4
600 m²
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 600 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€3,50M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agios Loukas, Greece
6
4
390 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
€525,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Eretria, Greece
8
4
446 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 446 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
€920,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Magoula, Greece
3
2
220 m²
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€685,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Theologos, Greece
6
5
493 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 493 sq.meters in central Greece. The semi-basement consists of on…
€1,15M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with furnishings
Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
4
4
350 m²
1
The property is situated in a small village called Skorponeri, it is located 114 km from the…
€1,35M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Drosia, Greece
8
3
420 m²
1
For sale 4-storey villa of 420 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
€1,25M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Theologos, Greece
8
3
580 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 580 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of 3 b…
€550,000
Recommend
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Magoula, Greece
13
7
440 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
€1,50M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Ellinika, Greece
5
3
250 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 250 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
€850,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
6
3
320 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
€450,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Avlida Beach, Greece
5
2
335 m²
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 335 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
€1,20M
Recommend
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Theologos, Greece
1
300 m²
1
For sale villa of 300 sq.meters in central Greece. There are solar panels for water heating,…
€680,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Theologos, Greece
4
3
190 m²
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 190 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of one…
€450,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with furnishings
Theologos, Greece
4
2
240 m²
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of one…
€380,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings
Ano Vathia, Greece
4
2
190 m²
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 190 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€320,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Theologos, Greece
8
5
380 m²
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in central Greece. The semi-basement consists of 3 …
€780,000
Recommend
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Oropos, Greece
1
1
540 m²
1
Offered for sale Villa consisting of 3 housesEach house has 3 levels and consists of 1 livin…
€1,10M
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Sykamino, Greece
5
3
298 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 298 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one shower…
€465,000
Recommend
