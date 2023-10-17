Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Euboea Regional Unit, Greece

Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view in Magoula, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view
Magoula, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 570 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 570 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
€1,40M
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Loukisia, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Loukisia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . A magnificent view of the sea, the mo…
€690,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Sykamino, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Sykamino, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€370,000
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Ilia, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Ilia, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€2,15M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Loukisia, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Loukisia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 600 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€3,50M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Agios Loukas, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agios Loukas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
€525,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Eretria, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Eretria, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 446 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 446 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
€920,000
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Magoula, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Magoula, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€685,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Theologos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Theologos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 493 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 493 sq.meters in central Greece. The semi-basement consists of on…
€1,15M
Villa 3 room villa with furnishings in Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with furnishings
Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
The property is situated in a small village called Skorponeri, it is located 114 km from the…
€1,35M
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Drosia, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Drosia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 420 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
€1,25M
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Theologos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Theologos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 580 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of 3 b…
€550,000
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Magoula, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Magoula, Greece
Rooms 13
Bathrooms count 7
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
€1,50M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Ellinika, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Ellinika, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 250 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
€850,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
€450,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Avlida Beach, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Avlida Beach, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 335 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 335 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
€1,20M
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Theologos, Greece
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Theologos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 300 sq.meters in central Greece. There are solar panels for water heating,…
€680,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Theologos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Theologos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 190 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of one…
€450,000
Villa 3 room villa with furnishings in Theologos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with furnishings
Theologos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of one…
€380,000
Villa 3 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings in Ano Vathia, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings
Ano Vathia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 190 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€320,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Theologos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Theologos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in central Greece. The semi-basement consists of 3 …
€780,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Oropos, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Oropos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 540 m²
Number of floors 1
Offered for sale Villa consisting of 3 housesEach house has 3 levels and consists of 1 livin…
€1,10M
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Sykamino, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Sykamino, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 298 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 298 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one shower…
€465,000

Properties features in Euboea Regional Unit, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
