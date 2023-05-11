Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Central Greece
  5. Townhouses

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Euboea Regional Unit, Greece

Chalkida
17
demos chalkideon
17
Nea Palatia
5
12 properties total found
3 room townhouse in Loutra Edipsou, Greece
3 room townhouse
Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale maisonette of 104 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 2 levels. The…
3 room townhouse in demos chalkideon, Greece
3 room townhouse
demos chalkideon, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale maisonette of 132 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 2 levels. The…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in demos chalkideon, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
demos chalkideon, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 3 levels. The…
3 room townhouse in Nireos Beach, Greece
3 room townhouse
Nireos Beach, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 155,000
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 2 levels. The…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in demos chalkideon, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
demos chalkideon, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 2 levels. The…
3 room townhouse in Theologos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Theologos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 3 levels. The sem…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in demos chalkideon, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
demos chalkideon, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
For sale maisonette of 204 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 3 levels. The…
3 room townhouse in Skala Oropou, Greece
3 room townhouse
Skala Oropou, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale maisonette of 170 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-baseme…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Theologos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Theologos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 305,000
For sale maisonette of 174 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 3 levels. The gro…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Chalkoutsi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Chalkoutsi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€ 650,000
For sale maisonette of 320 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Chalkoutsi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Chalkoutsi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nerotrivia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nerotrivia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale maisonette of 70 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 2 levels. The …

Properties features in Euboea Regional Unit, Greece

