Townhouses for sale in Euboea Regional Unit, Greece

Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Nea Artaki, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Nea Artaki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 195 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 195 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonett…
€310,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings in Loutra Edipsou, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings
Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 104 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 2 levels. The…
€215,000
3 room townhouse with furnishings in Nea Sinasos, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Nea Sinasos, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
Houses for sale in the complex, located on the island Euboea. There are 8 houses of 80 squar…
€120,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings in Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings
Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 132 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 2 levels. The…
€450,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Theologos, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Theologos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 136 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 2 levels. The gro…
€270,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 3 levels. The…
€430,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Magoula, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Magoula, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 3 levels. The…
€137,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Gymno, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Gymno, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 3 levels. The…
€170,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Theologos, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Theologos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 3 levels. The grou…
€180,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 2 levels. The…
€210,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Theologos, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Theologos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 3 levels. The sem…
€250,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 204 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 3 levels. The…
€360,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Skala Oropou, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Skala Oropou, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 170 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-baseme…
€250,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Theologos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Theologos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 174 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 3 levels. The gro…
€305,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Chalkoutsi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Chalkoutsi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 320 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
€650,000
3 room townhouse with furnishings in Skala Oropou, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Skala Oropou, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 118 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€190,000
3 room townhouse with furnishings in Skala Oropou, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Skala Oropou, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 118 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€185,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Chalkoutsi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Chalkoutsi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€450,000
3 room townhouse with furnishings in Nea Palatia, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Nea Palatia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 194 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 194 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 leve…
€130,000
3 room townhouse with furnishings in Nea Palatia, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Nea Palatia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 182 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 182 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
€130,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Nerotrivia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Nerotrivia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 70 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 2 levels. The …
€210,000

