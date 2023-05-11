UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Thessaly and Central Greece
Central Greece
Pool Residential properties for sale in Euboea Regional Unit, Greece
18 properties total found
Cottage
Oropos, Greece
600 m²
€ 220,000
For Sale - Residential Detached house - East Attica: Oropos 600 Sq.m., Ground floor Floor, B…
Villa 4 room villa
Sykamino, Greece
6
4
1
€ 450,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Ilia, Greece
9
6
2
€ 2,150,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Villa 5 room villa
demos chalkideon, Greece
8
4
1
€ 3,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 600 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Villa 5 room villa
Agios Loukas, Greece
6
4
1
€ 525,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Villa 6 room villa
Eretria, Greece
8
4
1
€ 920,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 446 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Villa 2 room villa
Magoula, Greece
3
2
1
€ 600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
demos dirphyon - messapion, Greece
3
1
1
€ 245,000
For sale 1-storey house of 101 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of 2 bedr…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Avlida Beach, Greece
7
2
1
€ 370,000
For sale 3-storey house of 316 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Villa 6 room villa
Theologos, Greece
8
3
1
€ 550,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 580 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of 3 b…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Magoula, Greece
13
7
1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Chalkoutsi, Greece
6
3
3
€ 650,000
For sale maisonette of 320 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
Villa 3 room villa
Avlida Beach, Greece
5
2
1
€ 1,200,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 335 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Villa Villa
Theologos, Greece
1
1
€ 680,000
For sale villa of 300 sq.meters in central Greece. There are solar panels for water heating,…
Villa 3 room villa
Theologos, Greece
4
3
1
€ 450,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 190 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of one…
Villa 6 room villa
Theologos, Greece
8
5
1
€ 780,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in central Greece. The semi-basement consists of 3 …
Villa 6 room villa
Panorama, Greece
8
8
1
€ 1,650,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 910 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Villa 2 room villa
Sykamino, Greece
5
3
1
€ 450,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 298 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one shower…
