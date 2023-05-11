Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Euboea Regional Unit, Greece

UAE
133
demos chalkideon
133
Nea Palatia
28
Eretria
16
demos istiaias-aidepsou
14
Amarynthos
6
Loutra Edipsou
4
Nea Artaki
4
85 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Villa Villa
Loukisia, Greece
1
1
€ 690,000
For sale villa of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . A magnificent view of the sea, the mo…
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Tragana, Greece
7
1
€ 1,200,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 480 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace. The owners…
Cottage 6 rooms
Lihada, Greece
6
1
€ 270,000
For sale 0-storey house of 163 sq.meters on the Euboea island . There is a fireplace. The ow…
3 room cottage
Eretria, Greece
3
1
€ 168,000
For sale 0-storey house of 98 sq.meters on the Euboea island . There is a fireplace. The own…
3 room townhouse
Loutra Edipsou, Greece
4
2
1
€ 210,000
For sale maisonette of 104 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 2 levels. The…
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Kalamos, Greece
11
5
1
€ 700,000
For sale 3-storey house of 369 sq.meters in Attica. The second floor consists of 4 bedrooms,…
1 room apartment
Skala Oropou, Greece
1
1
3/1
€ 53,000
For sale apartment of 30 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. co…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Malakonta, Greece
6
3
1
€ 365,000
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
4 room apartment
Limni, Greece
5
2
1/1
€ 140,000
For sale apartment of 143 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Ritsona, Greece
8
4
1
€ 265,000
For sale 2-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Skala Oropou, Greece
9
3
1
€ 580,000
For sale 3-storey house of 225 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Ilia, Greece
9
6
2
€ 2,150,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Magoula, Greece
6
3
1
€ 360,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The groun…
Cottage 4 rooms
Gouves, Greece
4
3
€ 430,000
For sale 0-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Euboea island . A view of the sea, the mount…
Villa 5 room villa
demos chalkideon, Greece
8
4
1
€ 3,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 600 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Cottage 10 bedrooms
Seta, Greece
14
4
1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 2-storey house of 500 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Loukisia, Greece
4
1
1
€ 275,000
For sale 2-storey house of 89 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Ano Vathia, Greece
6
3
1
€ 300,000
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
1 room apartment
Agios Loukas, Greece
2
1
2/1
€ 55,650
For sale apartment of 43 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the 2…
3 room cottage
Seta, Greece
4
1
1
€ 160,000
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Villa 5 room villa
Agios Loukas, Greece
6
4
1
€ 525,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
1 room Cottage
Vathy, Greece
1
1
€ 240,000
The three-storey house is under construction. The ground and the first floor have a living a…
3 room cottage
Gymno, Greece
5
1
1
€ 140,000
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
demos istiaias-aidepsou, Greece
3
1
1
€ 84,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
Cottage 11 bedrooms
demos kymes - aliberiou, Greece
13
4
1
€ 650,000
For sale 3-storey house of 460 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
3 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
4
2
1/1
€ 265,000
For sale apartment of 117 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
2 room apartment
Seta, Greece
3
1
1
€ 65,000
For sale apartment of 63 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the g…
3 room cottage
Seta, Greece
4
1
1
€ 255,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
3 room townhouse
demos chalkideon, Greece
4
2
1
€ 450,000
For sale maisonette of 132 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 2 levels. The…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
demos chalkideon, Greece
7
2
1
€ 430,000
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 3 levels. The…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
