Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Euboea Regional Unit
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Euboea Regional Unit, Greece

Chalkida
57
Municipality of Chalkide
57
Eretria
11
Nea Palatia
10
Municipality of Istia-Aidipsos
6
Cottage To archive
Clear all
65 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Kakoperato, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Kakoperato, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 81 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of 2 bedro…
€250,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Orei, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Orei, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 135 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€160,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Eretria, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Eretria, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€160,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Loukisia, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Loukisia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 196 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€375,000
3 room cottage in Chalkoutsi, Greece
3 room cottage
Chalkoutsi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 249 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 249 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
€180,000
3 room cottage in Markopoulo Oropou, Greece
3 room cottage
Markopoulo Oropou, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 95 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living …
€170,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with fireplace, with storage room, with bbq in Markopoulo Oropou, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with fireplace, with storage room, with bbq
Markopoulo Oropou, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
For Sale - Residential Detached house - East Attica: Markopoulo Oropou 120 Sq.m., 4 Bedrooms…
€130,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Lihada, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Lihada, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 163 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€275,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Eretria, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Eretria, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 98 sq.meters on the Euboea island . There is a fireplace. The own…
€168,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace in Oropos, Greece
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace
Oropos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 210 m²
Oropos northeast of Athens 35klm, Alonia area, nes, single-family house with an area of 210 …
€285,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with storage room in Markopoulo Oropou, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with storage room
Markopoulo Oropou, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 260 m²
Oropos north of Athens, Halkoutsi: 260 m2 detached house on a plot of 600 m2. and in excelle…
€300,000
Cottage with swimming pool, with Back yard (Garden) in Oropos, Greece
Cottage with swimming pool, with Back yard (Garden)
Oropos, Greece
Area 600 m²
For Sale - Residential Detached house - East Attica: Oropos 600 Sq.m., Ground floor Floor, B…
€220,000
Cottage 8 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kalamos, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kalamos, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 5
Area 369 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 369 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
€865,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Malakonta, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Malakonta, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€365,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Chalkoutsi, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Chalkoutsi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room,…
€135,000
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Chalkoutsi, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Chalkoutsi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Attica. There is a fireplace, air conditioning, …
€110,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Skala Oropou, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Skala Oropou, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 225 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€580,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Seta, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Seta, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of 2 bedro…
€108,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Pili, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Pili, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of 2 bedro…
€140,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Magoula, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Magoula, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The groun…
€335,000
Cottage 4 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Gouves, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Gouves, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 0-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Euboea island . A view of the sea, the mount…
€450,000
Cottage 10 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Seta, Greece
Cottage 10 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Seta, Greece
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 500 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€1,000,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Loukisia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Loukisia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 89 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of …
€275,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Ano Vathia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Ano Vathia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
€300,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Seta, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Seta, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€160,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with furnishings in Vathy, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with furnishings
Vathy, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 422 m²
Number of floors 1
The three-storey house is under construction. The ground and the first floor have a living a…
€240,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Gymno, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Gymno, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
€140,000
Cottage 11 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Kymi - Aliveri, Greece
Cottage 11 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Kymi - Aliveri, Greece
Rooms 13
Bathrooms count 4
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 460 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
€650,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Seta, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Seta, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
€255,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Eretria, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Eretria, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 90 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists of…
€90,000

Properties features in Euboea Regional Unit, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir