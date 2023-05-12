Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Central Greece
  5. demos chalkideon
  6. Eretria
  7. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in Eretria, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 6 room villa in Eretria, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Eretria, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 920,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 446 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Magoula, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Magoula, Greece
Rooms 13
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir