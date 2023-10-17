Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Eretria
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Eretria, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view in Magoula, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view
Magoula, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 570 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 570 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
€1,40M
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Eretria, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Eretria, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 446 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 446 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
€920,000
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Magoula, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Magoula, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€685,000
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Magoula, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Magoula, Greece
Rooms 13
Bathrooms count 7
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
€1,50M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir