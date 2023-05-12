Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Central Greece
  5. demos chalkideon
  6. Eretria
  7. Townhouses

Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Eretria, Greece

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Magoula, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Magoula, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 137,000
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 3 levels. The…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir