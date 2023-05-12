Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Eretria, Greece

9 properties total found
3 room cottage in Eretria, Greece
3 room cottage
Eretria, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 168,000
For sale 0-storey house of 98 sq.meters on the Euboea island . There is a fireplace. The own…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Malakonta, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Malakonta, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 365,000
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Magoula, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Magoula, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The groun…
Villa 6 room villa in Eretria, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Eretria, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 920,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 446 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
1 room apartment in Eretria, Greece
1 room apartment
Eretria, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 82,000
For sale apartment in the area of Eretria, on the island of Evia. The apartment is located 1…
1 room Cottage in Malakonta, Greece
1 room Cottage
Malakonta, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
The house is located in the region of Eretria on Euboea. Consists of five levels. The first …
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Magoula, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Magoula, Greece
Rooms 13
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Malakonta, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Malakonta, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 89,000
For sale 1-storey house of 73 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of 2 bedro…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Malakonta, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Malakonta, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale 1-storey house of 73 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of 2 bedro…
