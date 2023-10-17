Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Eretria

Residential properties for sale in Eretria, Greece

houses
16
17 properties total found
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view in Magoula, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view
Magoula, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 570 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 570 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
€1,40M
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Eretria, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Eretria, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€160,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Eretria, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Eretria, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 98 sq.meters on the Euboea island . There is a fireplace. The own…
€168,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Malakonta, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Malakonta, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€365,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Magoula, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Magoula, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The groun…
€335,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Eretria, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Eretria, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 90 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists of…
€90,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Magoula, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Magoula, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 3 levels. The…
€137,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Magoula, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Magoula, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€190,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Eretria, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Eretria, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 446 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 446 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
€920,000
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Magoula, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Magoula, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€685,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Magoula, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Magoula, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment in the area of Eretria, on the island of Evia. The apartment is located 1…
€95,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Malakonta, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Malakonta, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 1
The house is located in the region of Eretria on Euboea. Consists of five levels. The first …
€1,10M
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Magoula, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Magoula, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 105 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of 2 bedr…
€250,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Eretria, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Eretria, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of 2 bedr…
€160,000
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Magoula, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Magoula, Greece
Rooms 13
Bathrooms count 7
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
€1,50M
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Malakonta, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Malakonta, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 73 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of 2 bedro…
€89,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Malakonta, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Malakonta, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 73 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of 2 bedro…
€140,000
