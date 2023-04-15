Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Epirus and Western Macedonia
  4. Epirus
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Epirus, Greece

Ioannina
2
Ioannina Municipality
2
Preveza
2
Preveza Municipality
2
Igoumenitsa Municipality
1
Villa To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
Villa 5 room villain Preveza Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Preveza Municipality, Greece
10 Number of rooms 4 bath 300 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,210,000
Detached home for sale in Mitikas, Preveza of Preveza Prefecture for 1.210.000€ (Listin…
Villa 3 room villa luxury apartmentsin Sivota, Greece
Villa 3 room villa luxury apartments
Sivota, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 213 m² Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
Villa for sale in Sivota of Thesprotia for 900.000€ (Listing No W4065). Another propert…
Villa 5 room villain Neochori, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Neochori, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,070,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 370 sq.meters in Epirus. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Villa 5 room villain Neokesaria, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Neokesaria, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 690,000
Available for sale Luxurious Villa of 465 sq.m. in Pedini Ioannina. The house is built on th…
Villa 4 room villain Leptokaria, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Leptokaria, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 350,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Epirus. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…

Properties features in Epirus, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir