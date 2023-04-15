Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Epirus and Western Macedonia
  4. Epirus

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Epirus, Greece

Ioannina
12
Ioannina Municipality
12
Igoumenitsa Municipality
4
Preveza
4
Preveza Municipality
4
Arta
3
Arta Municipality
3
2 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa luxury apartmentsin Sivota, Greece
Villa 3 room villa luxury apartments
Sivota, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 213 m² Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
Villa for sale in Sivota of Thesprotia for 900.000€ (Listing No W4065). Another propert…
3 room cottagein Preveza Municipality, Greece
3 room cottage
Preveza Municipality, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of one…

