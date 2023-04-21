Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Epirus and Western Macedonia, Greece

9 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in demos amyntaiou, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
demos amyntaiou, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 110,000
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Pella .The maisonette has 2 levels. The first floor …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Polyneri, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Polyneri, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in central Greece .The maisonette has 3 levels. The sem…
3 room townhouse in Kastritsa, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kastritsa, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Epirus .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
Townhouse in Mesovouni, Greece
Townhouse
Mesovouni, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 50,000
Hotel for sale in Mesovouni Thesprotia. The property is being for sale either whole or indiv…
Townhouse in Mesovouni, Greece
Townhouse
Mesovouni, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 40,000
Hotel for sale in Mesovouni Thesprotia. The property is being for sale either whole or indiv…
Townhouse in Mesovouni, Greece
Townhouse
Mesovouni, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
Hotel for sale in Mesovouni Thesprotia. The property is being for sale either whole or indiv…
Townhouse in ano pedina, Greece
Townhouse
ano pedina, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale wonderful hotel in the enchanting area of Ano Pedina in the Municipality of Zagori.…
Townhouse in ano pedina, Greece
Townhouse
ano pedina, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale wonderful hotel in the enchanting area of Ano Pedina in the Municipality of Zagori.…
Townhouse in ano pedina, Greece
Townhouse
ano pedina, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 410,000
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Epirus . The maisonette has one level. The owners wi…

