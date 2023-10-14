Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Epirus and Western Macedonia
  5. Houses

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Epirus and Western Macedonia, Greece

Ioannina
9
Ioannina Municipality
9
Kastoria
7
Municipality of Kastoria
7
Arta
5
Arta Municipality
5
Preveza
4
Preveza Municipality
4
28 properties total found
House with mountain view in Epirus, Greece
House with mountain view
Epirus, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
Townhouse for sale with an area of 130 sq.m in Epirus. Tynhouse is located on 0 levels. The …
€410,000
House with mountain view in Epirus, Greece
House with mountain view
Epirus, Greece
Area 280 m²
For sale a wonderful hotel in the charming area of Ano Pedina in the municipality of Zagori.…
€470,000
4 room house with mountain view in Epirus, Greece
4 room house with mountain view
Epirus, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 240 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 240 sq.m in Epirus. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a li…
€350,000
5 room house with parking, with mountain view, with city view in Western Macedonia, Greece
5 room house with parking, with mountain view, with city view
Western Macedonia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 350 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 350 sq.m in northern Greece. The first floor consi…
€400,000
5 room house with parking, with mountain view, with city view in Epirus, Greece
5 room house with parking, with mountain view, with city view
Epirus, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 333 m²
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 333 sq.m in Epira. The first floor consists of one…
€880,000
5 room house with parking, with mountain view, with city view in Epirus, Greece
5 room house with parking, with mountain view, with city view
Epirus, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 435 m²
A luxury villa of 465 sq.m in Pubi Yanina is available for sale. The villa consists of three…
€690,000
5 room house with parking, with mountain view in Western Macedonia, Greece
5 room house with parking, with mountain view
Western Macedonia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 120 m²
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 120 sq.m in northern Greece. The cottage consists …
€350,000
6 room house with parking, with mountain view in Western Macedonia, Greece
6 room house with parking, with mountain view
Western Macedonia, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 330 m²
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 330 sq.m in northern Greece. The first floor consi…
€330,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Amyntaio, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Amyntaio, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Pella. The maisonette has 2 levels. The first floor …
€110,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Neochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Neochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Epirus. The ground floor consist…
€170,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Maniaki, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Maniaki, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 330 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of one b…
€330,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Polyneri, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Polyneri, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 3 levels. The sem…
€300,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in North Greece. The house consists of 5 bedrooms, …
€350,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Drosopigi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Drosopigi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of one b…
€165,000
Villa 5 room villa with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Neokesaria, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Neokesaria, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 435 m²
Number of floors 2
Available for sale Luxurious Villa of 465 sq.m. in Pedini Ioannina. The house is built on th…
€690,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Ioannina Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Ioannina Municipality, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 2
Area 333 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 333 sq.meters in Epirus. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€880,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Preveza Municipality, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Preveza Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of one…
€280,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Kastoria, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Kastoria, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 350 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of one b…
€400,000
Villa 4 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings in Leptokaria, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokaria, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Epirus. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€350,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Agios Georgios, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Georgios, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 312 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 312 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floo…
€157,500
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Chloi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Chloi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 225 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
€230,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Lavdas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Lavdas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of one…
€640,000
Townhouse with mountain view, with fridge in Mesovouni, Greece
Townhouse with mountain view, with fridge
Mesovouni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 1
Hotel for sale in Mesovouni Thesprotia. The property is being for sale either whole or indiv…
€80,000
Townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings in Mesovouni, Greece
Townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings
Mesovouni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 1
Hotel for sale in Mesovouni Thesprotia. The property is being for sale either whole or indiv…
€140,000
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Upper Pedina, Greece
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Upper Pedina, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale wonderful hotel in the enchanting area of Ano Pedina in the Municipality of Zagori.…
€470,000
Townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings in Upper Pedina, Greece
Townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings
Upper Pedina, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale wonderful hotel in the enchanting area of Ano Pedina in the Municipality of Zagori.…
€200,000
Townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings in Upper Pedina, Greece
Townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings
Upper Pedina, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale wonderful hotel in the enchanting area of Ano Pedina in the Municipality of Zagori.…
€210,000
Townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings in Upper Pedina, Greece
Townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings
Upper Pedina, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Epirus. The maisonette has one level. The owners wil…
€410,000

