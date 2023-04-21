UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Epirus and Western Macedonia
Houses
Houses for sale in Epirus and Western Macedonia, Greece
House
Clear all
28 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
demos amyntaiou, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 110,000
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Pella .The maisonette has 2 levels. The first floor …
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Neochori, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Epirus. The ground floor consist…
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Maniaki, Greece
10 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 330,000
For sale 3-storey house of 330 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of one b…
Duplex 10 bedrooms
Preveza Municipality, Greece
4 bath
630 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 195,000
Apartment complex for sale in Mitikas, Preveza of Preveza Prefecture for 195.000€ (List…
Villa 5 room villa
Preveza Municipality, Greece
10 Number of rooms
4 bath
300 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,210,000
Detached home for sale in Mitikas, Preveza of Preveza Prefecture for 1.210.000€ (Listin…
Villa 3 room villa luxury apartments
Sivota, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
213 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
Villa for sale in Sivota of Thesprotia for 900.000€ (Listing No W4065). Another propert…
2 room house
Tetralofos, Greece
1 bath
85 m²
€ 50,000
Property Code: 1399 - FOR SALE 2 Bedrooms, House of total surface 85 sq.m, 2 levels Ellisp…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Polyneri, Greece
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in central Greece .The maisonette has 3 levels. The sem…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Polykarpi, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 95,000
For sale 2-storey house of 189 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of one b…
Villa 5 room villa
Neochori, Greece
8 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,070,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 370 sq.meters in Epirus. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
3 room townhouse
Kastritsa, Greece
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Epirus .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in North Greece. The house consists of 5 bedrooms, …
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Drosopigi, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 165,000
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of one b…
Villa 5 room villa
Neokesaria, Greece
5 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 690,000
Available for sale Luxurious Villa of 465 sq.m. in Pedini Ioannina. The house is built on th…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Ioannina Municipality, Greece
10 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 880,000
For sale 3-storey house of 333 sq.meters in Epirus. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
3 room cottage
Preveza Municipality, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of one…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Kastoria, Greece
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 400,000
For sale 2-storey house of 350 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of one b…
Villa 4 room villa
Leptokaria, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 350,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Epirus. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Agios Georgios, Greece
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 157,500
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 312 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floo…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Chloi, Greece
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
For sale 3-storey house of 225 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Lavdas, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 640,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of one…
Townhouse
Mesovouni, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 50,000
Hotel for sale in Mesovouni Thesprotia. The property is being for sale either whole or indiv…
Townhouse
Mesovouni, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 40,000
Hotel for sale in Mesovouni Thesprotia. The property is being for sale either whole or indiv…
Townhouse
Mesovouni, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
Hotel for sale in Mesovouni Thesprotia. The property is being for sale either whole or indiv…
1 room Cottage
ano pedina, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 470,000
For sale wonderful hotel in the enchanting area of Ano Pedina in the Municipality of Zagori.…
Townhouse
ano pedina, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale wonderful hotel in the enchanting area of Ano Pedina in the Municipality of Zagori.…
Townhouse
ano pedina, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale wonderful hotel in the enchanting area of Ano Pedina in the Municipality of Zagori.…
Townhouse
ano pedina, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 410,000
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Epirus . The maisonette has one level. The owners wi…
