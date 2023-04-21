Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Epirus and Western Macedonia, Greece

Kastoria
6
Municipality of Kastoria
6
Ioannina
3
Ioannina Municipality
3
Florina
2
Municipality of Florina
2
Chloi
1
Maniaki
1
12 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Neochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Neochori, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Epirus. The ground floor consist…
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Maniaki, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Maniaki, Greece
10 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 330,000
For sale 3-storey house of 330 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of one b…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Polykarpi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Polykarpi, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 95,000
For sale 2-storey house of 189 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of one b…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in North Greece. The house consists of 5 bedrooms, …
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Drosopigi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Drosopigi, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 165,000
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of one b…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Ioannina Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Ioannina Municipality, Greece
10 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 880,000
For sale 3-storey house of 333 sq.meters in Epirus. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
3 room cottage in Preveza Municipality, Greece
3 room cottage
Preveza Municipality, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of one…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Kastoria, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Kastoria, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 400,000
For sale 2-storey house of 350 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of one b…
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Agios Georgios, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Agios Georgios, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 157,500
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 312 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floo…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Chloi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Chloi, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
For sale 3-storey house of 225 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Lavdas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Lavdas, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 640,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of one…
1 room Cottage in ano pedina, Greece
1 room Cottage
ano pedina, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 470,000
For sale wonderful hotel in the enchanting area of Ano Pedina in the Municipality of Zagori.…

