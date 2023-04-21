Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Epirus and Western Macedonia
  4. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Epirus and Western Macedonia, Greece

Arta
3
Arta Municipality
3
Ioannina
3
Ioannina Municipality
3
Kastoria
1
Municipality of Kastoria
1
Apartment To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
2 room apartment in Peta, Greece
2 room apartment
Peta, Greece
1 bath 2 Floor
€ 185,000
Property Code: 3-1168 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Mpotsari for €185.000 . This 95 s…
3 room apartment in Oreokastro, Greece
3 room apartment
Oreokastro, Greece
1 bath
€ 120,000
Property Code: 3-1153 - Apartment FOR SALE in Oreokastro Center for €120.000 . This 94- sq. …
3 room apartment in Polydroso, Greece
3 room apartment
Polydroso, Greece
1 bath 110 m²
€ 370,000
Chalandri north of Athens Polydroso area, apartment of 110 sq.m. 2nd floor in very good cond…
9 room apartment in Peta, Greece
9 room apartment
Peta, Greece
1 bath
€ 58,000
Property Code: 3-1095 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Mpotsari for €58.000 . This 49 sq…
1 room apartment in Peta, Greece
1 room apartment
Peta, Greece
1 bath
€ 75,000
Property Code: 3-1054 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Mpotsari for €75.000 . This 50 sq…
2 room apartment in Oreokastro, Greece
2 room apartment
Oreokastro, Greece
2 bath 1 Floor
€ 155,000
Property Code: 3-356 - Apartment FOR SALE in Oreokastro Center for €155.000 . This 120 sq. m…
3 room apartment in Municipality of Kastoria, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Kastoria, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale Apartment of 120 sq.meters in North Greece. The apartment is situated on the ground…

Properties features in Epirus and Western Macedonia, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go