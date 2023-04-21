Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Epirus and Western Macedonia, Greece

Ioannina
12
Ioannina Municipality
12
Kastoria
8
Municipality of Kastoria
8
Igoumenitsa Municipality
4
Preveza
4
Preveza Municipality
4
Arta
3
35 properties total found
2 room apartment in Peta, Greece
2 room apartment
Peta, Greece
1 bath 2 Floor
€ 185,000
Property Code: 3-1168 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Mpotsari for €185.000 . This 95 s…
3 room apartment in Oreokastro, Greece
3 room apartment
Oreokastro, Greece
1 bath
€ 120,000
Property Code: 3-1153 - Apartment FOR SALE in Oreokastro Center for €120.000 . This 94- sq. …
3 room apartment in Polydroso, Greece
3 room apartment
Polydroso, Greece
1 bath 110 m²
€ 370,000
Chalandri north of Athens Polydroso area, apartment of 110 sq.m. 2nd floor in very good cond…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in demos amyntaiou, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
demos amyntaiou, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 110,000
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Pella .The maisonette has 2 levels. The first floor …
9 room apartment in Peta, Greece
9 room apartment
Peta, Greece
1 bath
€ 58,000
Property Code: 3-1095 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Mpotsari for €58.000 . This 49 sq…
1 room apartment in Peta, Greece
1 room apartment
Peta, Greece
1 bath
€ 75,000
Property Code: 3-1054 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Mpotsari for €75.000 . This 50 sq…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Neochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Neochori, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Epirus. The ground floor consist…
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Maniaki, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Maniaki, Greece
10 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 330,000
For sale 3-storey house of 330 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of one b…
Duplex 10 bedrooms in Preveza Municipality, Greece
Duplex 10 bedrooms
Preveza Municipality, Greece
4 bath 630 m² Number of floors 2
€ 195,000
Apartment complex for sale in Mitikas, Preveza of Preveza Prefecture for 195.000€ (List…
Villa 5 room villa in Preveza Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Preveza Municipality, Greece
10 Number of rooms 4 bath 300 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,210,000
Detached home for sale in Mitikas, Preveza of Preveza Prefecture for 1.210.000€ (Listin…
Villa 3 room villa luxury apartments in Sivota, Greece
Villa 3 room villa luxury apartments
Sivota, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 213 m² Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
Villa for sale in Sivota of Thesprotia for 900.000€ (Listing No W4065). Another propert…
2 room apartment in Oreokastro, Greece
2 room apartment
Oreokastro, Greece
2 bath 1 Floor
€ 155,000
Property Code: 3-356 - Apartment FOR SALE in Oreokastro Center for €155.000 . This 120 sq. m…
2 room house in Tetralofos, Greece
2 room house
Tetralofos, Greece
1 bath 85 m²
€ 50,000
Property Code: 1399 - FOR SALE 2 Bedrooms, House of total surface 85 sq.m, 2 levels Ellisp…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Polyneri, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Polyneri, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in central Greece .The maisonette has 3 levels. The sem…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Polykarpi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Polykarpi, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 95,000
For sale 2-storey house of 189 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of one b…
Villa 5 room villa in Neochori, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Neochori, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,070,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 370 sq.meters in Epirus. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
3 room townhouse in Kastritsa, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kastritsa, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Epirus .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in North Greece. The house consists of 5 bedrooms, …
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Drosopigi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Drosopigi, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 165,000
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of one b…
Villa 5 room villa in Neokesaria, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Neokesaria, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 690,000
Available for sale Luxurious Villa of 465 sq.m. in Pedini Ioannina. The house is built on th…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Ioannina Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Ioannina Municipality, Greece
10 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 880,000
For sale 3-storey house of 333 sq.meters in Epirus. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
3 room cottage in Preveza Municipality, Greece
3 room cottage
Preveza Municipality, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of one…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Kastoria, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Kastoria, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 400,000
For sale 2-storey house of 350 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of one b…
Villa 4 room villa in Leptokaria, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Leptokaria, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 350,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Epirus. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Agios Georgios, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Agios Georgios, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 157,500
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 312 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floo…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Chloi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Chloi, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
For sale 3-storey house of 225 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Lavdas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Lavdas, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 640,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of one…
Townhouse in Mesovouni, Greece
Townhouse
Mesovouni, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 50,000
Hotel for sale in Mesovouni Thesprotia. The property is being for sale either whole or indiv…
Townhouse in Mesovouni, Greece
Townhouse
Mesovouni, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 40,000
Hotel for sale in Mesovouni Thesprotia. The property is being for sale either whole or indiv…
Townhouse in Mesovouni, Greece
Townhouse
Mesovouni, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
Hotel for sale in Mesovouni Thesprotia. The property is being for sale either whole or indiv…

