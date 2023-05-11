Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Epanomi
  7. Cottages

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Epanomi, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
11 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
3 room cottage in Epanomi, Greece
3 room cottage
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
€ 280,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 7
Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
3 room cottage in Epanomi, Greece
3 room cottage
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
3 room cottage in Epanomi, Greece
3 room cottage
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
3 room cottage in Epanomi, Greece
3 room cottage
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 365,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
3 room cottage in Epanomi, Greece
3 room cottage
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir