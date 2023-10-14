Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Epanomi
  5. Apartments

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Epanomi, Greece

2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Epanomi, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 92 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€130,000
