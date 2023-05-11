Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Epanomi
  7. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Epanomi, Greece

11 properties total found
3 room apartment in Epanomi, Greece
3 room apartment
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 3
Floor 1/1
€ 85,000
6 room apartment in Epanomi, Greece
6 room apartment
Epanomi, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 430 m²
€ 780,000
2 room apartment in Epanomi, Greece
2 room apartment
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/1
€ 110,000
2 room apartment in Epanomi, Greece
2 room apartment
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 130,000
3 room apartment in Epanomi, Greece
3 room apartment
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/1
€ 185,000
1 room apartment in Epanomi, Greece
1 room apartment
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 70,000
2 room apartment in Epanomi, Greece
2 room apartment
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 75,000
3 room apartment in Epanomi, Greece
3 room apartment
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
€ 125,000
4 room apartment in Epanomi, Greece
4 room apartment
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 123 m²
Floor 1
€ 130,000
3 room apartment in Epanomi, Greece
3 room apartment
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 96 m²
Floor 3
€ 110,000
3 room apartment in Epanomi, Greece
3 room apartment
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
Floor 1
€ 100,000
