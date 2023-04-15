Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Western Greece
  5. Villas

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Elis Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Andravida and Kyllini
2
Municipality of Ilida
2
Municipality of Pyrgos
2
Amaliada
1
Municipality of Zacharo
1
Vartholomio
1
Zacharo
1
Villa To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Sosti, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Sosti, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 295,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 365 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists …
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Granitsaiika, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Granitsaiika, Greece
13 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists …
Villa 3 room villain Zacharo, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Zacharo, Greece
4 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 895,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists …

Properties features in Elis Regional Unit, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir