  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Western Greece

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Elis Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Pyrgos
14
Municipality of Ilida
7
Municipality of Andravida and Kyllini
5
Amaliada
3
Municipality of Zacharo
3
Zacharo
3
Vartholomio
2
Ancient Olympia
1
13 properties total found
Villa 5 room villain Kardamas, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Kardamas, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 630 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
Villa 4 room villain Kastro, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kastro, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists …
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Kastro, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kastro, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
For sale maisonette of 70 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese .The maisonette has 2 levels. The…
2 room apartmentin Lampeti, Greece
2 room apartment
Lampeti, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 165,000
For sale Apartment of 108 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Neochori Myrtountion, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Neochori Myrtountion, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
For sale 2-storey house of 84 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists of…
Cottage 7 bedroomsin Zacharo, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Zacharo, Greece
9 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 2-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists …
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Neochori Myrtountion, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Neochori Myrtountion, Greece
10 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The grou…
Villa 4 room villain Sosti, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Sosti, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 295,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 365 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists …
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Granitsaiika, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Granitsaiika, Greece
13 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists …
Villa 3 room villain Zacharo, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Zacharo, Greece
4 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 895,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Granitsaiika, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Granitsaiika, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 165,000
For sale 2-storey house of 81 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists of…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Dounaika, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Dounaika, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
2 room apartmentin Kato Kavouri, Greece
2 room apartment
Kato Kavouri, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1/1 Floor
€ 105,000
For sale Apartment of 65 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …

