Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Western Greece
  5. Cottages

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Elis Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Ilida
4
Amaliada
2
Municipality of Pyrgos
2
Municipality of Zacharo
2
Zacharo
2
Municipality of Andravida and Kyllini
1
Vartholomio
1
Cottage To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Neochori Myrtountion, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Neochori Myrtountion, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
For sale 2-storey house of 84 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists of…
Cottage 7 bedroomsin Zacharo, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Zacharo, Greece
9 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 2-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Dounaika, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Dounaika, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Granitsaiika, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Granitsaiika, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 165,000
For sale 2-storey house of 81 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists of…

Properties features in Elis Regional Unit, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go