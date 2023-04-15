Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Western Greece
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Elis Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Ilida
4
Amaliada
2
Municipality of Pyrgos
2
Municipality of Zacharo
2
Zacharo
2
Municipality of Andravida and Kyllini
1
Vartholomio
1
Cottage To archive
Clear all
9 properties total found
Cottage 2 roomsin Kouroutas, Greece
Cottage 2 rooms
Kouroutas, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 166,000
For sale 0-storey house of 83 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. There is a fireplace.The own…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Kardamas, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kardamas, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Neochori Myrtountion, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Neochori Myrtountion, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
For sale 2-storey house of 84 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists of…
Cottage 7 bedroomsin Zacharo, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Zacharo, Greece
9 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 2-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists …
3 room cottagein Zacharo, Greece
3 room cottage
Zacharo, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi-basement The groun…
1 room Cottagein Kardamas, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kardamas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
An unfinished cottage with an area of ​​136 sq.m. on the Peloponnese peninsula, in Amaliyad.…
1 room Cottagein Lasteika, Greece
1 room Cottage
Lasteika, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 690,000
For sale 1-storey house of 155 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. There are solar panels for …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Dounaika, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Dounaika, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Granitsaiika, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Granitsaiika, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 165,000
For sale 2-storey house of 81 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists of…

Properties features in Elis Regional Unit, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go