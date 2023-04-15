Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Elis Regional Unit, Greece

30 properties total found
Cottage 2 roomsin Kouroutas, Greece
Cottage 2 rooms
Kouroutas, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 166,000
For sale 0-storey house of 83 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. There is a fireplace.The own…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
1 bath 90 m²
€ 145,000
For Sale -- Residential Froor apartment  -- Athens South: Agios Dimitrios - Monastirio 93 Sq…
Villa 4 room villain Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 390,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
2 room apartmentin Lampeti, Greece
2 room apartment
Lampeti, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 68,000
For sale Apartment of 82 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
1 room apartmentin Lampeti, Greece
1 room apartment
Lampeti, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 80,000
For sale Apartment of 52 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
Villa 5 room villain Kardamas, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Kardamas, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 630 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
Villa 4 room villain Kastro, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kastro, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists …
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 90,000
For sale Apartment of 60 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
3 room townhousein Kastro, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kastro, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 460,000
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese .The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Kardamas, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kardamas, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Kastro, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kastro, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
For sale maisonette of 70 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese .The maisonette has 2 levels. The…
1 room apartmentin Lampeti, Greece
1 room apartment
Lampeti, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 66,000
For sale Apartment of 53 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
2 room apartmentin Lampeti, Greece
2 room apartment
Lampeti, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 165,000
For sale Apartment of 108 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the…
2 room apartmentin Lampeti, Greece
2 room apartment
Lampeti, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 55,000
For sale Apartment of 65 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 130,000
For sale Apartment of 80 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Neochori Myrtountion, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Neochori Myrtountion, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
For sale 2-storey house of 84 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists of…
2 room apartmentin Lampeti, Greece
2 room apartment
Lampeti, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 50,000
For sale Apartment of 90 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
Cottage 7 bedroomsin Zacharo, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Zacharo, Greece
9 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 2-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists …
3 room cottagein Zacharo, Greece
3 room cottage
Zacharo, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi-basement The groun…
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Neochori Myrtountion, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Neochori Myrtountion, Greece
10 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The grou…
Villa 4 room villain Sosti, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Sosti, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 295,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 365 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists …
1 room Cottagein Kardamas, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kardamas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
An unfinished cottage with an area of ​​136 sq.m. on the Peloponnese peninsula, in Amaliyad.…
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Granitsaiika, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Granitsaiika, Greece
13 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists …
1 room Cottagein Lasteika, Greece
1 room Cottage
Lasteika, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 690,000
For sale 1-storey house of 155 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. There are solar panels for …
Villa 3 room villain Zacharo, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Zacharo, Greece
4 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 895,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Granitsaiika, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Granitsaiika, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 165,000
For sale 2-storey house of 81 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists of…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Dounaika, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Dounaika, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
1 room apartmentin Ancient Olympia, Greece
1 room apartment
Ancient Olympia, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 58,000
For sale Apartment of 50 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
2 room apartmentin Kato Kavouri, Greece
2 room apartment
Kato Kavouri, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1/1 Floor
€ 105,000
For sale Apartment of 65 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
Townhousein Roviata, Greece
Townhouse
Roviata, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese . The maisonette has one level. …

