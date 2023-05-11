Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Eleftheroupoli, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 4 room villa in Sykia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 2
€ 1,500,000
Villa Villa in Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Villa Villa
Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
Villa Villa in Benitses, Greece
Villa Villa
Benitses, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,650,000
3 room townhouse in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€ 600,000
Villa 5 room villa in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 580 m²
€ 1,800,000
1 room apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/1
€ 235,000
House in Litsarda, Greece
House
Litsarda, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€ 150,000
2 room apartment in Peloponnese Region, Greece
2 room apartment
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Price on request
2 room apartment in Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 4
€ 158,561
2 room apartment in Chania Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 376,665
2 room apartment in Nea Efesos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Efesos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
€ 128,000
2 room apartment in Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/1
€ 265,000
