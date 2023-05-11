Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Kavala Prefecture
  6. Eleftheroupoli
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Eleftheroupoli, Greece

2 properties total found
6 room house in Chortokopi, Greece
6 room house
Chortokopi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 319 m²
€ 550,000
4 room house in Eleftheroupoli, Greece
4 room house
Eleftheroupoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 2
€ 210,000
