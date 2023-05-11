Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Eleftheroupoli, Greece

3 room apartment in Eleftheroupoli, Greece
3 room apartment
Eleftheroupoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
Floor 1
€ 120,000
2 room apartment in Eleftheroupoli, Greece
2 room apartment
Eleftheroupoli, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1
€ 65,000
3 room apartment in Panagia, Greece
3 room apartment
Panagia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 185 m²
Floor 1
€ 92,000
