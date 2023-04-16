Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality
  6. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Eleftherio - Kordelio Municipal Unit, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 82,000
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of one b…

Properties features in Eleftherio - Kordelio Municipal Unit, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir