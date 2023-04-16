Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality

Residential properties for sale in Eleftherio - Kordelio Municipal Unit, Greece

26 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 82,000
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
1 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 90,000
For sale Apartment of 54 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
2 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 100,000
For sale Apartment of 77 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
2 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 107,000
For sale Apartment of 87 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd flo…
2 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 Number of rooms 4/1 Floor
€ 62,000
For sale Apartment of 37 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor. …
2 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 125,000
For sale Apartment of 95 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd flo…
2 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 bath 63 m²
€ 140,000
Property Code: HPS3226 - Apartment FOR SALE in Eleftherio-Kordelio Neo Kordelio for €140.000…
2 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 95,000
For sale Apartment of 101 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st fl…
2 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 bath 70 m²
€ 78,000
Property Code: HPS1394 - Apartment FOR SALE in Ampelokipoi Vosporos for €78.000 . This 70 sq…
2 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 bath 85 m²
€ 84,000
Property Code: HPS1386 - Apartment FOR SALE in Evosmos Euaggelismos - Neos Koukloutzas for €…
2 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 bath 90 m²
€ 110,000
Property Code: HPS1102 - Apartment FOR SALE in Menemeni Center for €110.000. This 90 sq. m. …
2 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 bath 85 m²
€ 95,000
Property Code: HPS969 - Apartment FOR SALE in Eleftherio-Kordelio Neo Kordelio for €95.000. …
2 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 85,000
For sale Apartment of 95 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd flo…
3 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 110,000
For sale Apartment of 75 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd flo…
3 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 6/1 Floor
€ 140,000
For sale Apartment of 109 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 6th fl…
2 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 67,000
For sale Apartment of 85 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
2 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 100,000
For sale Apartment of 110 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd fl…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of one b…
1 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 78,000
For sale Apartment of 67 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
3 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 130,000
For sale Apartment of 112 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd fl…
3 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 121,000
For sale Apartment of 104 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th fl…
3 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 126,000
For sale Apartment of 109 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th fl…
2 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 5/1 Floor
€ 114,000
For sale Apartment of 98 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 5th flo…
2 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 5/1 Floor
€ 115,000
For sale Apartment of 100 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 5th fl…
3 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 5/1 Floor
€ 122,000
For sale Apartment of 105 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 5th fl…
2 room apartmentin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 63,000
For sale Apartment of 103 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the ground…

Properties features in Eleftherio - Kordelio Municipal Unit, Greece

