Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Thessaly
  5. Elassona Municipality
  6. Cottages

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Elassona Municipality, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Giannota, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Giannota, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 160,000
For sale 2-storey house of 75 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of l…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Giannota, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Giannota, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 180,000
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 85 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground …
Realting.com
Go