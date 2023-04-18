Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Thessaly
  5. Elassona Municipality

Residential properties for sale in Elassona Municipality, Greece

5 properties total found
4 room apartmentin Giannota, Greece
4 room apartment
Giannota, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3/1 Floor
€ 150,000
For sale Apartment of 140 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor.…
2 room apartmentin Giannota, Greece
2 room apartment
Giannota, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 100,000
For sale Apartment of 125 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Giannota, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Giannota, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 160,000
For sale 2-storey house of 75 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of l…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Giannota, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Giannota, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 180,000
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 85 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Kalyvia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyvia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale 3-storey house of 120 sq.meters in North Greece. The semi-basement consists of livi…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir